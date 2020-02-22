Saturday, 22 February 2020 - 6:48

Friends to reunite for one-off special

The cast of Friends is to reunite for a one off special, more than 15 years since the show ended.



The episode will air on the HBO Max streaming service. A date is yet to be announced.



Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all appear.



Perry posted on Instagram: "It's happening" with a photo of the cast from the 1990s. The rest of the cast then started sharing the same post.