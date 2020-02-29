Saturday, 29 February 2020 - 6:33

Gisele Bundchen - I hate being called a stepmother

39-year-old model Gisele Bundchen says that she hates being called a stepmother.



Bundchen, who has kids Vivian, seven, and Benjamin, ten, with Tom Brady - has admitted she feels blessed that she's also been able to play an instrumental role in the life of her husband's 12-year-old son John, who he had with actress Bridget Moynahan.



In an interview, Gisele shared said that she doesn’t like the word 'stepmom', and that she likes the word 'bonus mom' because she feels like it's a blessing in her life.