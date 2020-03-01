Sunday, 01 March 2020 - 6:43

Oprah Winfrey trips onstage whilst talking about balance

Oprah Winfrey tripped over onstage whilst discussing balance.



The talk show host and presenter was addressing the crowd at her Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour at The Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday (29.02.20) when she slipped up, blaming her shoes for the accident.



Speaking at the event, she said: ''Wellness to me means all things in balance, and balance doesn't mean all things are equal or at peace at all times.''