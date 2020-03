Sunday, 08 March 2020 - 7:03

'So You Think You Can Dance' star Danny Tidwell dead at 35

"So You Think You Can Dance" star Danny Tidwell has died. He was 35.

On Saturday, Tidwell's brother, Travis Wall, who also serves as the dance show's choreographer, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking post on his Instagram.

A cause of death has yet to be revealed.