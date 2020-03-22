Sunday, 22 March 2020 - 6:43

Dolly Parton's heart is 'broken' following the death of Kenny Rogers

Dolly Parton's heart is ''broken'' following the death of Kenny Rogers.



The '9 To 5' hitmaker admits she was devastated to find out her good friend had passed away at the age of 81 from natural causes under the care of a hospice team.



She said that her heart's broken and a big old chunk of it has gone with him today.



Dolly praised Kenny as a ''wonderful man and a true friend''.