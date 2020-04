Saturday, 25 April 2020 - 6:36

Captain Tom tops the charts at the age of 99

Captain Tom Moore, the war veteran who walked laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS, has become the oldest person ever to score a number one single in the UK.



At the age of 99, his duet with Michael Ball has knocked Canadian superstar The Weeknd from the top of the charts.



Their cover of You'll Never Walk Alone sold 82,000 copies, with proceeds going to the NHS Charities Together fund.