You need to lock down fully – If not you will be infected or infecting people as you step out - Bill Gates

Bill Gates the Microsoft founder and philanthropist shared his thoughts about social isolation on Thursday (26) night during CNN's coronavirus discussion.



Bill Gates said that believes social distancing is crucially important in reducing the spread of coronavirus according to the interview reported on CNN.



He added that this will require some adjustment to the life styles but a price worth paying to save lives.



He said that a middle course is not there because you will be infected or infecting people as you step out.



The United States now has the highest number of known cases of coronavirus in the world.



Bill Gates stated that USA might have been better off if they had behaved a little bit like the countries that have done the best on this one.



He said that other countries especially Asia were the ones that have done best in this epidemic because they acted when the number of cases were still very, very small



Bill Gates has been warning about the risks of a pandemic for years. In 2015, during a TED Talk, he warned that the greatest threat we face isn't nuclear war, but a pandemic.



Since then, he has called for more funding in pandemic preparation, vaccine and diagnostic development, and simulation training and added that not much has happened.