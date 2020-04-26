om+Hanks+and+Rita+Wilson+will+donate+blood+to+help+find+a+coronavirus+vaccine

Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 6:40

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will donate blood to help find a coronavirus vaccine.



The Hollywood legends battled coronavirus earlier this month after contracting it in Australia and they are now going to give plasma to try and help fight the global pandemic.



Meanwhile, the 63-year-old actor previously revealed Rita struggled with coronavirus more than he did as she had a ''much-higher fever'' than him as well as other symptoms.