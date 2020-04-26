om+Hanks+and+Rita+Wilson+will+donate+blood+to+help+find+a+coronavirus+vaccine
Sunday, 26 April 2020 - 6:40
om Hanks and Rita Wilson will donate blood to help find a coronavirus vaccine
1

Views
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will donate blood to help find a coronavirus vaccine.

The Hollywood legends battled coronavirus earlier this month after contracting it in Australia and they are now going to give plasma to try and help fight the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, the 63-year-old actor previously revealed Rita struggled with coronavirus more than he did as she had a ''much-higher fever'' than him as well as other symptoms.
Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
Local
සිංහල ගීතයේ ලයාන්විත සංගීතවේදියා අද අවසන් ගමන් යයි
 Wednesday, 10 April 2019 - 14:32
සිංහල ගීතයේ ලයාන්විත සංගීතවේදියා අද අවසන් ගමන් යයි
සංගීත ක්ෂේත්‍රයට අනුපමේය සේවයක්...
Read More
    Share   8,051 Views
සැම දෙනෙත් කඳුළින් තෙත් කර සිංහල සිනමාවේ රිදී සීනුව අවසන් ගමන් ගිය හැටි
 Tuesday, 02 April 2019 - 21:15
සැම දෙනෙත් කඳුළින් තෙත් කර සිංහල සිනමාවේ රිදී සීනුව අවසන් ගමන් ගිය හැටි
අභාවප්‍රාප්ත ප්‍රවීන ගායන ශිල්පී...
Read More
    Share   13,661 Views
විශේෂ දක්ෂතා ඇති "දිල්රුක්ෂි නිවර්තනා" පුංචි දැරිය හිරු SUPER DANCER (SEASON-2) වේදිකාවේ ඉදිරිපත් කළ නර්තනය මුළු රටම සංවේදි කළ හැටි
 Tuesday, 26 March 2019 - 14:00
විශේෂ දක්ෂතා ඇති
පුංචි නැට්ටුවන් පිරිවරාගත් ප්‍රාසාංගික...
Read More
    Share   3,885 Views
මංගල ඩෙනෙක්ස් 'හිරු STAR' කිරුළ පළඳියි (ඡායාරූප)
 Monday, 04 March 2019 - 9:55
මංගල ඩෙනෙක්ස් 'හිරු STAR' කිරුළ පළඳියි (ඡායාරූප)
සංගීතයේ සිහසුන තනන 'හිරු STAR' අවසන්...
Read More
    Share   2,443 Views
මුළු රටම බලා සිටින ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු සජීවී ගායන රියැලිටි අත්දැකීම 'හිරු STAR' අවසන් මහා තරඟය (Grand Finale) අදයි
 Sunday, 03 March 2019 - 6:46
මුළු රටම බලා සිටින ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු සජීවී ගායන රියැලිටි අත්දැකීම 'හිරු STAR' අවසන් මහා තරඟය (Grand Finale) අදයි
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු සජීවී ගායන රියැලිටි...
Read More
    Share   8,782 Views
See All
Music
කොරියානු යොවුන් සංගීත කණ්ඩායමක් බ්‍රිතාන්‍ය ගීත දර්ශකයේ මුල් තැනට
 Saturday, 20 April 2019 - 7:43
කොරියානු යොවුන් සංගීත කණ්ඩායමක් බ්‍රිතාන්‍ය ගීත දර්ශකයේ මුල් තැනට
කේ - පොප් හෙවත් කොරියානු ජනප්‍රිය...
Read More
    Share   2,274 Views
නදිමාල් යළිත් ප්‍රේක්ෂකයින් අතරට - (වීඩියෝ)
 Friday, 12 April 2019 - 12:15
නදිමාල් යළිත් ප්‍රේක්ෂකයින් අතරට - (වීඩියෝ)
පසුගිය දිනවල සමාජයේ මහත් කතා බහට...
Read More
    Share   5,640 Views
සීතල නත්තල උණුසුම් කරන "හිරු මෙගාබ්ලාස්ට්" නත්තල් සම්ප්‍රාප්තිය හෙටයි
 Friday, 07 December 2018 - 17:04
සීතල නත්තල උණුසුම් කරන
ශ්‍රී ලාංකේය සජීවී සංගීත ප්‍රසංග...
Read More
    Share   1,019 Views
ජනප්‍රිය රැප් ගායකයා මෝටර් රථය තුලදී වෙඩි තබා ඝාතනය කෙරේ
 Tuesday, 19 June 2018 - 9:36
ජනප්‍රිය රැප් ගායකයා මෝටර් රථය තුලදී වෙඩි තබා ඝාතනය කෙරේ
ජනප්‍රිය ඇමරිකානු රැප් ගායක ට්‍රිබල්එක්ස්ටෙන්ටේෂන්...
Read More
    Share   15,785 Views
ඇබා යළි එක්වෙයි (ඡායාරූප)
 Saturday, 28 April 2018 - 14:35
ඇබා යළි එක්වෙයි (ඡායාරූප)
ජනප්‍රිය පොප් සංගීතයේ ආරම්භක සංගීත...
Read More
    Share   4,467 Views
See All
Bollywood
කේදර් ඛාන් ජීවිතයෙන් සමුගනී
 Thursday, 03 January 2019 - 7:22
කේදර් ඛාන් ජීවිතයෙන් සමුගනී
හින්දි සිනමා නළුවෙකු මෙන්ම තිර පිටපත්...
Read More
    Share   2,681 Views
ජනප්‍රිය නළු ෂහිඩ් කපූර්ට පිළිකාවක් ?
 Monday, 24 December 2018 - 12:19
ජනප්‍රිය නළු ෂහිඩ් කපූර්ට පිළිකාවක් ?
ෂහිඩ් කපූර් කියන්නේ බොලිවුඩයේ ඉන්න...
Read More
    Share   3,627 Views
සුපිරි නළු සල්මන් ඛාන් සහ පොප් ගායක එකොන් තායිලන්තයේදී ගත් සෙල්ෆිය අන්තර්ජාලය කළඹයි
 Friday, 21 December 2018 - 17:21
සුපිරි නළු සල්මන් ඛාන් සහ පොප් ගායක එකොන් තායිලන්තයේදී ගත් සෙල්ෆිය අන්තර්ජාලය කළඹයි
බොලිවුඩයේ සුපිරි නළුවකු සහ බටහිර...
Read More
    Share   2,316 Views
හැමෝම ආදරය කළ ප්‍රියංකාගේ මංගල උත්සවය
 Thursday, 06 December 2018 - 9:55
හැමෝම ආදරය කළ ප්‍රියංකාගේ මංගල උත්සවය
පසුගියදා ඉන්දියාවේ රාජස්ථාන් හි...
Read More
    Share   3,950 Views
බොලිවුඩ් පුරය සලිත කරමින් අලුත්ම වීඩියෝවක් එළියට
 Friday, 28 September 2018 - 13:02
බොලිවුඩ් පුරය සලිත කරමින් අලුත්ම වීඩියෝවක් එළියට
බොලිවුඩ් සිනමාවේ මේ වනවිට දැඩි කතාබහකට...
Read More
    Share   4,750 Views
See All
News Image
ලෝක පුජිත සුපිරි ක්‍රිකට් තරුවගේ ජීවිත කතාවෙන් හැදෙන සුපිරි සිනමා කෘතිය එළියට
ලෝක පුජිත සුපිරි ක්‍රිකට් තරුවගේ ජීවිත කතාවෙන් හැදෙන සුපිරි සිනමා කෘතිය එළියට
Read More
Hollywood
සුපිරි නළුවාට එල්ලවූ අනපේක්ෂිත ප්‍රහාරය
 Sunday, 19 May 2019 - 17:24
සුපිරි නළුවාට එල්ලවූ අනපේක්ෂිත ප්‍රහාරය
හොලිවුඩ් සුපිරි නළු ආර්නෝල්ඩ් ස්වසැන්ගර්ට...
Read More
    Share   11,617 Views
හැමෝටම ස්තූති කර සංවේදී ෆේස්බුක් සටහනක් තබා සුපිරි විකට රජු අභිරහස් ලෙස දිවියෙන් සමුගනී
 Friday, 10 May 2019 - 7:47
හැමෝටම ස්තූති කර සංවේදී ෆේස්බුක් සටහනක් තබා සුපිරි විකට රජු අභිරහස් ලෙස දිවියෙන් සමුගනී
ජනප්‍රිය විකට තරුවක් වූ ෆ්‍රෙඩී...
Read More
    Share   17,367 Views
රිදී තිරයේ වීරයන් මැවූ 'ස්ටෑන් - ලී' දිවි ගමනින් සමුගනී (ඡායාරූප)
 Tuesday, 13 November 2018 - 9:51
රිදී තිරයේ වීරයන් මැවූ 'ස්ටෑන් - ලී' දිවි ගමනින් සමුගනී (ඡායාරූප)
ස්පයිඩර් - මෑන්, ඉන්ක්‍රෙඩිබල් හල්ක්,...
Read More
    Share   2,891 Views
සුපිරි කතාමාලාව ගේම්ස් ඔෆ් ත්‍රෝන් හි අලුත්ම වීඩියෝව පිටවෙයි
 Friday, 20 April 2018 - 10:46
සුපිරි කතාමාලාව ගේම්ස් ඔෆ් ත්‍රෝන් හි අලුත්ම වීඩියෝව පිටවෙයි
මේ වනවිට ලෝකයේ වඩාත් ජනප්‍රිය රූපවාහිනි...
Read More
    Share   5,956 Views
අන්තර්ජාලය කළඹමින් තනිවම කළ සරාගී වීඩියෝව
 Friday, 13 April 2018 - 15:19
අන්තර්ජාලය කළඹමින් තනිවම කළ සරාගී වීඩියෝව
ඉන්දීය නවක සිනමා නිළි Adah Sharma වෙත මේ...
Read More
    Share   15,818 Views
See All