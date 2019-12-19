Russia+again+faces+Olympic+ban+after+non-compliant+recommendation

Saturday, 23 November 2019 - 7:00

Russia is again facing a possible Olympic ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency's Compliance Review Committee recommended yesterday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency be ruled non-compliant.

The CRC put forward the recommendation after WADA's Intelligence and Investigations Committee found evidence of manipulation of data retrieved from a tainted Moscow laboratory in January.

A report along with the recommendation has been sent to the WADA executive committee which will discuss the findings at a meeting in Paris on December 9th.