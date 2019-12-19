Mumbai+and+Hyderabad+swap+dates+of+T20Is+vs+West+Indies

Sunday, 24 November 2019 - 6:51

The Mumbai police's inability to provide security to the tour-opening first T20I between India and West Indies in Mumbai on December 6 has resulted in the BCCI shifting the match to Hyderabad.

According to the original schedule, Hyderabad was supposed to host the third and final T20 International on December 11th.

Though Mumbai Cricket Association was optimistic that all the issues surrounding the game will be sorted out in two-three days, the BCCI took an early call on the matter to give the hosting association enough time to reschedule things.