Time to promote pacers and be less dependent on spinners: Mominul

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 7:14

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque said that the just-concluded two-match Test series against India was a huge learning experience for the team which can help them perform better in future.

Bangladesh lost both the Tests inside three days as the hosts demolished them by an innings defeat on both occasions to sweep the series 2-0.

Whether it was with the red ball in Indore or pink ball at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the tourists were dominated by their opposition from the first session of the day and it continued to remain that way as they could hardly put up any resistance that was required to make a comeback.