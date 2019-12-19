New+Zealand+boosts+Test+security+after+Archer+racially+abused

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 7:24

New Zealand Cricket has ordered increased security at the second Test against England in Hamilton after a crowd member racially abused visiting paceman Jofra Archer during the opening match in Mount Maunganui.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson described the taunt as "horrific", while New Zealand Cricket said the culprit would be reported to the police and barred from cricket grounds if he was identified from the venue's CCTV footage.

Barbados-born Archer tweeted after the match concluded late Monday that it was "a bit disturbing hearing racial insults whilst battling to help save his team