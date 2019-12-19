IPL form key for Dhoni to earn spot in T20 World Cup squad - Shastri

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 7:06

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri says that MS Dhoni's form in the IPL next year could decide his future as an international cricketer.

Dhoni has not featured for India ever since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand this year in July with Rishabh Pant becoming the first-choice gloveman in limited-overs cricket.

While chief selector MSK Prasad recently stated that India are 'moving on' from Dhoni, new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly offered hope and reiterated that the final call will be taken by the veteran himself.