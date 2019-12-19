Injured Dhawan ruled out of West Indies T20Is; Samson named replacement

Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 6:51

Middle-order batsman, Sanju Samson, has been named as an injury replacement for Shikhar Dhawan in India's 15-man T20 squad for the upcoming three-match series against the visiting West Indies, beginning December 6th in Hyderabad.

The 33-year old Dhawan injured his left knee during Delhi's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 encounter against Maharashtra in Surat on November 21st.

The left-handed batsman suffered the injury when he attempted a full-stretched dive back to his crease. It resulted in a deep cut as a piece of wood pierced through his knees.