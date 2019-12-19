Friday, 29 November 2019 - 6:59

Australia brace for Mohammad Abbas test in Adelaide

Abbas, who has an impressive Test average of 18.86, has the ability to bowl with nagging control and extract just enough movement off the seam either way.



Abbas, who was dropped for the Gabba Test, can potentially cause more damage with the pink ball as it has a prominent seam and PU based coat.



The polish on the ball can ensure it shoots off the wicket faster.



Azhar Ali, the Pakistan skipper, also backed Abbas to do well in Adelaide and confirmed that he is going to play the crucial game.