Sri+Lankan+Sportsmen+and+women+head+to+Nepal+for+SAG

Friday, 29 November 2019 - 8:56

Sri Lanka's sport team participating in the 13th South Asian Games will leave for Kathmandu in Nepal today.



This time 3,228 male and female sports persons from south Asian countries are scheduled to participate in the SAG sports festival beginning on 1st December.

The 10-day SAG sports meet will be inaugurated on December 01st afternoon at the Dasharat Stadium in the Kathmandu city.

Sri Lanka's Athletics Manager Major General Mahinda Mudaligey said that Sri Lanka would be able to win about 12 gold medals at the SAG Athletic events this time