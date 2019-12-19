Sunday, 01 December 2019 - 7:07

There is absolute clarity on Dhoni's future - Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the board has complete clarity over MS Dhoni's future as an international cricketer.



Ganguly said that there is clarity, but certain things cannot be said on public platform," and the public will find out in time.



Speculations have been rife over Dhoni's future ever since India's World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand, which the 38-year-old hasn't featured in the ODI and T20 squads.