BCB+hand+one-year+suspended+ban+to+Arafat+Sunny+Jr.+and+Mohammad+Shahid

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 6:50

Bangladesh Cricket Board has handed a one-year suspended suspension to former pace bowler Mohammad Shahid for provoking Shahadat Hossain which led to an assault on Arafat Sunny Jr. during the National Cricket League.

Sunny Jr. also received one year suspended suspension for provoking Sahadat as he kept ignoring requests from the pacer to shine the ball.

Shahadat, the former Bangladesh Test pacer, has been handed a five-year ban (with two years suspended) and fined Taka 3 lakh for assaulting Sunny Jr.

The incident had taken place during the second day's play between Dhaka Division and Khulna Division at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.