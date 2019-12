Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 8:23

Sri Lanka secures another Gold at the South Asian Games

Sri Lanka won a gold medal last evening at the 13th South Asian Games held in Kathmandu - Nepal.

This was in the above 23 age category in the Taekwondo – Poomsae event, where Sri Lanka’s team was represented by J A Nishshanka, I Lakshman and Krishantha Weerasinghe.