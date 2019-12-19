Wednesday, 04 December 2019 - 7:21

The Annual Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2019 was held last evening in Colombo.

In Test cricket, Dimuth Karunarathne was awarded Best Batsman, while Dilruwan Perera was named Best Bowler and Best All Rounder was Dhananjaya De Silva, and the emerging cricketer for Test matches was Pathum Nissanka.

Meanwhile, in the One day international category, Best Batsman was Kusal Janith Perera, Best Bowler Lasith Malinga, and Best All rounder Thisara Perera.

In T20’s, Best Batsman was Thisara Perera, Best Bowler Lasith Malinga

And Best All rounder T20 was Isuru Udana.