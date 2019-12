Thursday, 05 December 2019 - 7:07

Virat Kohli has edged ahead of Steve Smith to become the top-ranked batsman in Tests once again.

Kohli is now on 928 points, which is five points clear of Smith's tally.

The Indian skipper hit 136 in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata while Smith endured a relatively cold outing in Adelaide, scoring only 36 in Australia's only innings with the bat.

David Warner's spic 335 not out sees him gain 12 places and now occupy the fifth spot.