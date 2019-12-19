Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 18:58

Sri Lanka wins gold and silver medals in Women’s and men’s beach volleyball at SAG

Sri Lanka’s women’s and men’s beach volleyball teams won 2 gold and 2 silver medals at the South Asian Games today.



Sri Lanka men’s team 1 faced team 2 at the final where team 1 emerged victorious.



The women’s gold medal was won by Sri Lanka women’s team 2.



Meanwhile Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 2 runs at the women’s cricket finals today leaving Sri Lanka with a silver medal.