Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 18:58
Sri Lanka wins gold and silver medals in Women’s and men’s beach volleyball at SAG
Sri Lanka’s women’s and men’s beach volleyball teams won 2 gold and 2 silver medals at the South Asian Games today.
Sri Lanka men’s team 1 faced team 2 at the final where team 1 emerged victorious.
The women’s gold medal was won by Sri Lanka women’s team 2.
Meanwhile Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by 2 runs at the women’s cricket finals today leaving Sri Lanka with a silver medal.
