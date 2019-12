Wednesday, 11 December 2019 - 7:58

Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in their first Test match of the two match series at Rawalpindi today.Captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who has a strong side at his disposal in Pakistan, feels it is a "great pleasure to play a part" in the revival of Test cricket in the country.

When Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for a white-ball series recently, as many as ten of their premier players had opted out, but the experienced Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal are in the ranks now, and the only major player missing is Suranga Lakmal, who is unwell.

Sri Lanka might be away from home, but they have Pakistan's former coach Mickey Arthur in their dressing room, “and according to the captain, Having Mickey Arthur as coach 'a big advantage'.