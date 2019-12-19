We should have batted a bit more positively - Karunaratne

Thursday, 12 December 2019 - 7:08

The first day's play in Rawalpindi ended on an even keel between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but the visiting side captain Dimuth Karunaratne rued the fact that his batsmen threw away their starts in the second session.

From 96 for no loss at one stage, and then slipped to 137 for 4 by Tea.

Karunaratne acknowledged the batsmen should have taken a more positive approach in the second session.

The onus now is on Dhananjaya and Dickwella to stretch the innings as far as possible, if they are to achieve the target that Karunaratne has in mind - 300.