Mathews+shortlisted+at+2+Cr+for+IPL+auction

Saturday, 14 December 2019 - 6:45

Angelo Mathews has been shortlisted at the highest base price of 20 million Indian rupees for the upcoming IPL auction.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, and Dale Steyn are the others who have been shortlisted at the highest base price of 20 million Indian rupees for the upcoming IPL auction, which is set to take place on December 19th in Kolkata.

Of the 997 players who had registered for the IPL auction, only 332 have been shortlisted – which includes 14 players from Sri Lanka.