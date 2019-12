Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 6:55

The Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan Test seems to be heading for a draw, after a scintillating onslaught from the weather overnight proved yet again to be the definitive performance in the Rawalpindi Test.

They did not see a single ball bowled on day four, before play was called off at noon.

Frigid showers have been in outstanding form right through this Test, and the force with which they imposed themselves on a hapless outfield ensured that the turf was too sodden for play.