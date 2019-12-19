Sunday, 15 December 2019 - 10:50

Dhanajaya De Silva scored his 6th Test Century

Dhanajaya De Silva scored his 6th Test Century in the 1st Test Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, played in Rawalpindi.



Sri Lanka 308/6 declared in the 1st innings of the 1st Test vs Pakistan, Dhanjaya de Silva 102* Dimuth Karunaratne 59 Oshada Fernando 40