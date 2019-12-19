Dhananjaya de Silva says that he is 'proud' after his fighting ton.

Monday, 16 December 2019 - 6:59

The batsman struck his second consecutive hundred as he made an unbeaten 102 on the final day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi yesterday.

This century, though, was only second best for the allrounder behind the one he scored against Australia in 2016 when his team was reeling at 26 for 5 in Colombo.

Speaking about his ton, he said that he thinks this was his second-best hundred after his first one, and that it was very tricky in the first few days.

He added that all four Pakistan bowlers were brilliant in those conditions, and it was very dark and seaming and gloomy.

He said that everything was happening for the bowlers, and playing there and getting a hundred with his name on the honours board made him feel proud