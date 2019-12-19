Hamstrung+Rajitha+out+of+Karachi+Test

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 - 6:56

Sri Lanka pacer Kasun Rajitha has been ruled out of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi starting on Thursday, December 19th.

The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring strain on the final day of the rain-marred Rawalpindi Test.

The visitors have not announced a replacement for the seamer and may even not fly another player as cover given the short turnaround between the two games and the fact that there are no further matches scheduled on this Test tour.

Sri Lanka is also missing the services of Suranga Lakmal who was ruled out of the series after contracting dengue.