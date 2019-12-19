Sangakkara+to+lead+MCC+on+Pakistan+tour

Thursday, 19 December 2019 - 7:09

Kumar Sangakkara will lead an MCC squad on a tour of Pakistan in 2020, as part of a 'long-stated aim' of the MCC World Cricket Committee to support cricket in the country.



This comes as a further boost for cricket's return to Pakistan, who are currently hosting Test matches against Sri Lanka after a gap of over 10 years.

The confirmation of the tour, that'll take place in the month of February, comes after a full investigation into security measures, and assessment into the viability of the trip.