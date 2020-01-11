Martin Peters: 1966 World Cup winner and West Ham legend dies aged 76

Sunday, 22 December 2019 - 6:48

Foot ball World Cup winner and West Ham legend Martin Peters has died aged 76.

Peters, who joined West Ham aged 15, spent 11 years with the club until he became Britain's first 200,000 sterling pounds player in a move to Tottenham in 1970.

He scored for England in their 1966 Foot Ball World Cup final win over West Germany.