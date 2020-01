Monday, 23 December 2019 - 6:54

SL take on Pakistan in last day of 2nd Test today.

Yesterday, Pakistan declared on 555 for 3 setting Sri Lanka a mammoth target of 476.

Sri Lanka was on 212 Runs for the loss of 7 wickets at stumps with Oshada Fernando offering stiff resistance with 102.