Pakistan+beat+Sri+Lanka+to+clinch+the+test+series.

Monday, 23 December 2019 - 11:07

It took Pakistan just 16 balls on the fifth morning to take the three Sri Lanka wickets they needed to wrap up the second Test and the series.

It was made even more memorable for the hosts when Naseem Shah became the second-youngest player to take a five-for by trapping Vishwa Fernando plumb in front to seal the win.

The 15 minutes today were a microcosm of the lack of fight Sri Lanka exhibited over the previous two days.