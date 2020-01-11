Dhawan, Bumrah return from injuries; Rohit rested for SL T20Is

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 - 7:23

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan have been drafted back into the India squad for the two upcoming home series - three T20 Internationals vs Sri Lanka from January 5th and three ODI’s against Australia from January 14th.



Rohit Sharma, who has enjoyed a phenomenal 2019 across all formats, has been afforded rest in the first series of the new year - against Sri Lanka.



As was the case in the previous limited-overs series since the 2019 World Cup, MS Dhoni continued to be absent from the squads picked.