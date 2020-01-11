Saturday, 28 December 2019 - 7:41

Players, coaching staff apprehensive about touring Pakistan - BCB president

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan says that players and coaching staff have expressed their concern over touring in Pakistan, and added that it will be difficult to go ahead with the Test series in 'a suffocating environment' due to the stringent security measures.



Bangladesh is scheduled to tour Pakistan in January-February for a three-match T20 and two-match Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship.



Nazmul added that he is well aware that the security plan is more than satisfactory but added that the coaches and players are reluctant to stay there for a long period of time.











