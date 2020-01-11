Coach Mickey Arthur happy with ‘Side nets’ of the RPICS Colombo

Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 7:03

Reports state that Sri Lanka’s newly appointed National Coach Mickey Arthur is impressed with the ‘Side nets’ of the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, as for the first time, the National team used the facility to practice ‘Under Lights’, ahead of its tour to India.

The first ‘Under Light’ practice session of the facility was held on 31st night, which Arthur says was aimed at replicating the conditions, the Sri Lankan team will have to face in India, during the T20 series.

In future, Sri Lanka Cricket will use the ‘Side Wickets Under lights Practice facility’ in an enhanced manner to prepare the National Team for white ball competitions, involving both Inbound and Outbound Tours.