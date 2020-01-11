Spotlight on returning Bumrah, Sri Lankan young 'uns

Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 6:46

Sri Lanka is in India, and a three-T20 International series between the two of them will kick off their engagements for the New Year today!

This will also be a build-up to the T20 World Cup later in the year, for the two teams. It starts in Guwahati, and then travels to Indore and Pune.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has recalled an old pro in Angelo Mathews, who last featured in the shortest format in August 2018.

Despite not having bowled a ball in eight months leading up to the 50-over World Cup, Mathews floated a 115kph delivery and dismissed Nicholas Pooran to add to a list of a crazy Sri Lankan victories in 2019.