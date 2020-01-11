Monday, 06 January 2020 - 8:09

1st T20 between Sri Lanka and India Abandoned

The first T20 between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned due to damp patches on the track, with Assam Cricket Association groundsmen failing to prevent the rain water from seeping into the covers.



It started pouring 15 minutes before the scheduled time after India skipper won the toss and elected to bowl.



The umpires held several inspections but the dampness on the pitch did not allow a single ball to be bowled, much to the disappointment of a strong 35,000 crowd at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.