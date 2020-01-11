Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 11:11

India Outshine Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets To Take Series Lead

India outclassed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20 International to take a 1- nil lead in the three-match series in Indore on Tuesday.



After an impressive bowling performance, Indian batsmen KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped the hosts to secure a victory with 15 balls to spare.



Chasing a below-par 143, opener KL Rahul laid the foundation for the hosts with a blistering knock of 45 off 32 balls.