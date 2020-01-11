Sri+Lanka+seek+batting+reversal+to+challenge+India+in+Pune+today

Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:58

The third and final T20 International between India and Sri Lanka will take place today, at 7 PM in Pune India.

With the first match been abandoned due to bad weather, and the second match been won by the Indians, India is currently leading the series, one nil.

The third and final T20 match is a MUST win for the Lankans, in order to draw the series, and salvage some pride.

Lankan batsmen have not come through consistently enough, and the harsh reality for Sri Lanka is that they are not automatic qualifiers for the T20 World Cup, and in order to not trip up at the qualifying rounds, they need to develop a clearer batting plan!