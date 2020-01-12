Malinga+laments+another+abject+batting+show

Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:44

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga has lamented his batting side's inability to build an innings following another crushing loss to India in the final T20 of the series in Pune.

Chasing 202, Sri Lanka was bowled out for just 123, with more than 4 overs to spare - the team's 5th straight defeat in the format after a 3-nil win in Pakistan.

Malinga added that he hopes they'll perform well in the next couple of months.

The brunt of Sri Lanka's protracted transition is borne by Malinga, who after leading the side to the World T20 title in 2014, now has to take his side through the qualifiers route to make the main draw of the 2020 edition in Australia.