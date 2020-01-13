BCB+get+government+clearance+only+for+T20Is+in+Pakistan

Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:43

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan said yesterday that they are ready to play only three T20 internationals against Pakistan in their upcoming tour as the government is reluctant to provide security clearance for a prolonged period due to the prevailing unrest in the Middle-East.

BCB cleared their stance after Nazmul chaired a four-hour long board meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium where they discussed several things though most of their time was devoted in taking a final decision on their upcoming tour of Pakistan.

BCB president Nazmul informed that they had already conveyed the decision about their stance verbally to their counterparts and soon they will be sending an official letter in this regard.