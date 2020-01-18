India+Level+Series+In+Rajkot+With+Clinical+Performance+Against+Australia

Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24

After a disappointing show in the first ODI in Mumbai, India came back with a strong all-round performance in Rajkot to beat Australia and level the three-match series 1-1.



Sent in to bat first, India put up a largely improved show in the second ODI, with fluent half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul powering them to 340 for 6 in their 50 overs.

While Australia looked good in the chase at one point with a 96-run stand between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, a brilliant over from Kuldeep Yadav and two wickets in two balls from Mohammed Shami swung the match in India's way as they bowled their opponents out for 304.