Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain return for Pakistan T20Is

Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:49

Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced that Tamim Iqbal has returned to the Bangladesh T20I side for series against Pakistan.

Hasan Mahmud, the 20-year-old pacer, has earned his maiden call-up with Rubel Hossain also making a comeback for the first leg of the three-part tour of Pakistan.

Tamim hasn't played international cricket since last year's World Cup. His poor run of scores in that tournament forced him to take a break from the game.