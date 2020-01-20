India v Australia: Rohit Sharma century leads hosts to ODI series win

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:45

Rohit Sharma's century helped India secure a 2-1 series win over Australia with a seven-wicket victory in the third one-day international

Opener Rohit hit his 29th ODI ton to get India's chase of 287 off to a fine start before falling for 119.

Captain Virat Kohli made 89 before he was bowled but Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 44 guided the hosts to 289 for 3 with 15 balls to spare in Bangalore.

Steve Smith earlier made 131 as Australia posted 286 for 9.

Victory capped a strong comeback from India in the series after they were thrashed by 10 wickets in the opening match.