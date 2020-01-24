Sri+Lanka+thrash+Zimbabwe+by+10+wickets

Friday, 24 January 2020 - 7:59

Sri Lanka's bowlers were rewarded for their toil on the final day of the first Test in Harare, bowling Zimbabwe out for 170, which in turn set their batsmen a mere 14 runs to chase to go 1- nil in the two-Test series.

Led by Suranga Lakmal, Sri Lanka did well to keep Zimbabwe in check, drying up the runs as the hosts were seeking to bat out the day for a draw.

However, late wickets in the final session with the batsmen undone by the sheer pace of Lahiru Kumara had Zimbabwe bowled out just as they had taken the lead, which could eventually stretch to just 13.