Saturday, 25 January 2020 - 6:38

Mahmudullah critical of Lahore pitch after Bangladesh lose T20I opener

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah says that he wasn't too happy with the pitch for the opening T20I against Pakistan in Lahore, which he felt prevented the batsmen from playing their strokes freely.



Bangladesh ended up on the losing side in the first of three T20Is, posting only 141 on the board which Pakistan chased down with three deliveries to spare.



Bangladesh openers Naim Sheikh (43) and Tamim Iqbal (39) added 71 runs in less than 11 overs to provide a solid platform.



But the visitors weren't able to finish off well, just about crossing 140 thanks to Mahmudullah's brisk 14-ball 19.





