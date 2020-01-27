Joe+Root+moves+tourists+closer+to+series+win

Monday, 27 January 2020 - 6:50

England is closing in on a series victory after setting South Africa an unlikely 466 to win the fourth Test in Johannesburg.

Mark Wood completed a five-wicket haul as the home side were bowled out for 183 before the lunch break on day three.

England had an advantage of 217 runs, but declined to enforce the follow-on, instead opting to bat the Proteas out of the match on a pitch starting to show signs of uneven bounce.