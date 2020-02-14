Sunday, 02 February 2020 - 7:15

India penalized for slow over-rate in fourth T20I

India has been penalized for their slow over-rate in the fourth T20I at Wellington.



Virat Kohli's team were found to be two overs short of the target even after taking time allowances into consideration.



The match had gone down right to the wire, with the visitors emerging winners in yet another Super Over finish.



Defending 165 in regular time, India turned things around right at the very end as New Zealand bungled the chase under pressure, leading to a second consecutive tie-breaker loss for the hosts.