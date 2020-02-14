Bangladesh+Beat+India+To+Win+Maiden+Under-19+Title

Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali kept his calm to lead his team to a stunning 3-wicket win over India to win the Under-19 World Cup for the first time.

Chasing 178 to win, Bangladesh were struggling at 102 for six but Akbar, who finished 43 not out, dragged them towards the line.

A brief flurry of rain saw the players leave the field with Bangladesh on 163 for 7.



When they returned the target had been adjusted under the DLS to 170 from 46 overs.

Bangladesh needed 7 from 30 balls and Akbar and Rakibul Hasan duly knocked off the runs to claim Bangladesh's first World Cup at any level.